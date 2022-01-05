SP cancels Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ in Ayodhya

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) cancelled Ayodhya Vijay Rath Yatra, which was scheduled to take place on January 9 amid surge in COVID-19 cases and concern over Omicron variant. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to take out Vijay Rath Yatra in Ayodhya on January 9.

Yadav has been holding ‘Vijay Rath Yatras’ in the state ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls which is scheduled to be held this year. The elections to 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats will be held early this year and election campaign of political parties are on full swing.

