Centre withdraws SSG protection to 4 J&K Ex-Chief Ministers

Srinagar: The Central Government has decided to withdraw the special security group (SSG) protection of four former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to withdraw their SSG protection of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, his son and party vice president Omar Abdullah, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was reportedly taken after a security review meeting by the government.

The SSG is a specialised security unit in Jammu and Kashmir created to protect chief ministers and former chief ministers in the former state. All the four former chief ministers will now be protected by security wing of J&K police based on their security categorisation and threat assessment.

‘The decision is clearly political and a response to our increased political activities’, said Omar Abdullah, adding that he was not informed about the development. ‘But none of this will silence us. The timing is important. All ex-CMs have become more vocal and taking on government’, he added.

Mehbooba Mufti also said she was not informed about the withdrawal of security. ‘I have not been informed about it formally. I can’t say why they are doing it’, the PDP leader said. ‘You know the kind of situation we are living in. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stopped in Punjab and how it was projected. Here in Kashmir they are withdrawing our security’, she added.