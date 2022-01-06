China opens its longest underwater highway tunnel fitted with LED lights

China’s largest underwater highway tunnel is now open to automobile traffic after nearly four years of construction. The Taihu tunnel spans for 10.79 kilometres (6.65 miles) beneath Lake Taihu in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province, roughly 50 kilometres east of Shanghai.

According to Jiangsu government officials, the tunnel cost 9.9 billion yuan (about $1.56 billion). The work on the project began on January 9, 2018. Almost 2 million cubic metres of concrete were used to construct the two-way tunnel, which has six lanes and is 17.45 metres wide. The tunnel’s ceiling has been illuminated with multicoloured LED lights to reduce driver fatigue.

The 43.9-kilometre Changzhou-Wuxi Highway, officially opened to the public on December 30, 2021, includes the tunnel. It offers tourists travelling between Shanghai and Nanjing, Jiangsu’s capital, an alternate highway.

It was created to relieve traffic congestion in the cities surrounding Lake Taihu while also encouraging the economic growth of the cities in the Yangtze River Delta area. It connects the expressways of Suzhou, Wuxi, and Changzhou.