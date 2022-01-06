Tri services probe points to air crew error in Gen Rawat chopper crash

A report on the tri-service probe will be briefed to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today, nearly a month after the fateful crash which took the lives of 14 Defence staff including Gen Bipin Rawat, a report will be briefed to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh . According to sources, an error by the pilot must have caused the tragedy which killed the Chief of Defence Staff , his wife and aids .

Leading the tri-services court of investigation is Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, one of the top helicopter pilots in the armed forces. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, commissioned the Inquiry Court. During the investigation, all protocol guidelines will be followed and the findings will be legally verified before being submitted.