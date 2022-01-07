Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa sold to Amazon Prime Video for this whopping sum; Read on

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, has become the smash hit of 2021. On January 7, Pushpa will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming rights to the film were reportedly sold for a large fee. The movie smashed box office records and opened the path for other regional films to take over Bollywood.

Pushpa has created a stir at the box office and continues to reign supreme. From January 7, Pushpa will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime. The OTT platform made the announcement on January 5.

According to reports, streaming rights of the film was purchased by Amazon Prime Video for around Rs 27-30 crore. A spokesperson said, ‘The satellite value of a film is higher than the OTT deal. In the case of Pushpa, it is available on OTT not just in one language but in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Those who haven’t watched it in theatres will now make it a point to catch it on the OTT space’.

Pushpa: The Rise, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler, is the protagonist of the film. Pushpa: The Rule, the second instalment, will be released in theatres in 2022. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil play the key roles in the film.