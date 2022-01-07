Government offices in Odisha to function with 50% employees till January 31

The Odisha government has announced that from January 7 to January 31, all government and subordinate offices in the state would operate with a 50 percent staffing level. The decision was taken amid the surge of covid-19 cases in the country.

‘The Departments/ Heads of offices may decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend Office’, an official order from General Administration and Public Grievance Department said.

All essential offices and services, such as the special relief commissioner and the Odisha state disaster management authority, police, fire, health, and municipal services, the State Election Commissioner’s office, and those related to the conduct of panchayat elections, are exempted from the order reach. The government of Odisha said in the decree that these departments shall operate at full capacity.

All recruitment institutions, such as the Odisha Public Service Commission, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, and the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, would operate at 75 percent of their normal staffing levels.

Furthermore, the Odisha government stated that officials and personnel who are not assigned to duty on the roster should work from home using a VPN to respond to routine and outstanding tasks. Employees with disabilities and pregnant women may be excused from going to work and allowed to work from home.

The government of Odisha is preparing for a probable third wave of coronavirus. Apart from all government facilities, the special Covid hospitals that were functioning during the second wave of the pandemic would be maintained ready, authorities added. Patients with the infection will receive free care, including tests, medicines, oxygen, and other necessities.