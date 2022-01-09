Air Force officer stabbed to death in Bihar, SIT formed for probe

Motihari: An officer of the Indian Air Force was allegedly stabbed to death at a village under Sangrampur police station in Bihar’s East Champaran district. The incident took place in Ghusiyar Bind Toli, and the deceased has been identified as Aditya alias Alok Tiwari, a resident of Tiwari Tola.

According to the family, Aditya Tiwari was a Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) in the 40th wing of the Indian Air Force who was posted in Amritsar. ‘The officer was stabbed to death in the Sangrampur police station area of the district. The police have reached there and started investigating the matter’, Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said.

Also read: Muslim man from Kerala dress as Hindu deity at wedding; Booked

‘Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted. Three to four people have also been taken under custody for inquiry. The incident is being investigated’, Ashish noted, The officer’s body was cremated after the post-mortem was conducted, he added.