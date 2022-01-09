Makar Sankranti 2022: Understanding the impact of the Sun-Saturn conjunction after 29 years

Like every year, Makar Sankranti falls on 14 January this year, too. The Sun enters the constellation of Capricorn or Makar on this day, staying there for a month. During this period, the Sun relinquishes its anger towards Saturn, symbolizing the importance of relationships. Each year, on the day of Makar Sankranti, Sun enters the Capricorn sign. It rarely encounters its son, Saturn. On January 14, this rare combination will take place after a 29-year hiatus. Saturn and the Sun were placed together in Capricorn back in 1993.

The Sun is the soul of the universe. It represents our authority, self-esteem, and ego. It represents karma and teaches us hard lessons in life. A person with this conjunction in their birth chart behaves much more maturely than their actual age. This person is self-aware, mature, and articulate. Because of this planetary alignment, relationships usually suffer. Let’s take a look at how this conjunction of Sun and Saturn will affect different zodiac signs.

Aries: You may feel a strong urge to be recognized for your hard work. The process may not be easy, which can lead to conflict with the boss. Those who are married may have issues with their mother-in-law. Some of you may be confused about their career choices.

Taurus: Success in life depends on discipline and obedience. There is the possibility of going on a long trip, and there is the possibility of settling abroad for some of you.d. Your relationship with your father may deteriorate. Moreover, the health of father can be affected, requiring medical supervision.

Gemini: Partnership businesses may experience sudden success. Health issues should be cautious. Stay on the lookout for injuries. You may be able to gain through inheritance.

Cancer: There may be an ego-tussle with your partner if you are in a romantic relationship. Your spouse’s health may decline and you may be required to help. Business partnerships can be affected due to contractual concerns. Both personally and professionally, you need to act responsibly.

Leo: Your career prospects will soar and you might be considered for a new position with more responsibilities. Minor health issues can arise, but they will be quickly resolved. Stick to your routine and exercise regularly.

Virgo: There will be a desire to explore new forms of knowledge. Stock market investments should be avoided. Children may need assistance with health problems. Relationships can go through some turbulence.

Libra: There may be a sense of dissatisfaction in your emotional life. Do not invest in land. Your mother could have health issues that require medical attention. Your career could change unexpectedly.

Scorpio: You might have to make some unexpected travels related to your personal or professional life. Read documents and contracts carefully before signing. Children’s relationships can be disturbed, so be transparent when communicating with them.

Sagittarius: You will gain material wealth. Your bank account may receive some unexpected funds. However, you should pay attention to your health. Make sure you don’t get any eye or throat infections. Avoid unnecessary arguments in your professional or personal life. Be careful what you say.

Capricorn: Your personality may contain some internal contradictions that you will overcome. You may find it difficult to understand others when your mind is confused. Be careful in your personal life as this can lead to unwanted disturbances.

Aries: You may have a disturbed sleep pattern because your mental peace is upset. Some of you may have to relocate abroad for work reasons. Keep an eye out for any eye-related issues. You may have to visit the hospital.

Pisces: You may gain financial success. You may have disagreements with your older siblings. If you trust someone blindly, you may be backstabbed by an old friend. You can encourage your children to pursue higher education and perform well in their exams. You may see an increase in income.