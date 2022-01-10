Bhavana speaks up about alleged assault case against Dileep, after 5 years

Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon has spoken out, five years after she was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted. The actress issued a statement on social media on Monday, addressing the humiliation she has endured in the years after the incident.

‘This has been a difficult journey. The transformation from a victim to a survivor. My name and identity have been repressed for the past five years as a result of the abuse that has been perpetrated against me. Despite the fact that I am not the perpetrator of the crime, there have been several attempts to humiliate, silence, and isolate me. However, there have been instances when others have stepped up to help me keep my voice alive,” She expressed herself on Instagram.

The attack, by the actor Dileep, allegedly occurred in 2017 as she was returning to Kochi, Kerala. The actress was returning from a location shoot on the outskirts of town. Her vehicle was supposedly waylaid, and she was kidnapped in a locked van by a criminal crew. Over the years, investigations have identified actor and producer Dileep as the mastermind of the case, which has caused shockwaves in the Malayalam cinema industry, with several women coming out against the industry’s misogyny.

On Sunday, the Kerala Police’s Crime Branch filed a complaint against actor Dileep and five others for allegedly threatening investigative personnel in the actress’s sexual assault case.

Bhavana’s statement was made in response to a recent development in the case. Bhavana wrote in the post that she will not give up and will continue to fight.

“Now that so many people are speaking up for me, I know I’m not alone in my quest for justice. I will continue on this road until justice is served, wrongdoers are brought to justice, and no one else has to go through such a trauma. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of you who are standing by my side “she concluded her post, thanking everyone who stood with her

Many people praised Menon’s bravery, including actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and other social media users.

“Courage,” actor Prithviraj Sukumaran remarked on his Instagram account in response to Bhavana’s message.