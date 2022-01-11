Madhavan reacts to Hrithik’s look from ‘Vikram Vedha’, calls it ‘epic’

The creators of the Hindi version of ‘Vikram Vedha’ released the first look of Hrithik Roshan on Monday, on the occasion of the actor’s 48th birthday. Vedha is played by Hrithik Roshan, and Vikram is played by Saif Ali Khan in the film. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi play Vikram and Vedha, respectively, in the original Tamil film.

Hrithik also shared the first peek on his social media handle on Monday morning and simply added, ‘Vedha’ in the caption. R Madhavan reacted to the first glimpse and wrote, ‘Now that’s a Vedha. I do want to see…. Wow, bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn’.

Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn????????? https://t.co/jgw9CGAfSE — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 10, 2022

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action crime thriller film directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. The film portrays the narrative of a fierce police officer who sets out to track down and murder an equally strong gangster, based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram Aur Betaal.