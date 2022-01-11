Make your skin ‘luminous’ with these three simple ingredients

Skincare needs a great deal of patience and work. A proper skin care regimen may help the skin seem vibrant and healthy while also preventing concerns such as fine lines and acne.

However, a proper skincare routine does not necessitate the purchase of high-priced products. Skincare at home is a terrific way to pamper yourself. However, if you are not sure where to start, here’s a simple approach you may try.

Ingredients: Coconut milk, Honey, Vitamin E oil

Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container. Using a cotton ball, apply the mixture. Do this every alternate day. Honey can be skipped by people with oily skin.