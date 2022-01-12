‘Will be back in action soon’: Keerthy Suresh says after testing positive for COVID-19

Actor Keerthy Suresh informed that she had tested positive for COVID-19, in a statement through her social media handles. The 29-year-old actress also urged everyone to follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe.

‘Hi everyone. I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe. Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon’, the National Award winning actor wrote.

Keerthy, daughter of producer G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka, featured as a child artiste in several films. Her first lead role was in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali, and was last seen in the film Annaatthe, co-starring Rajinikanth. The actress alos featured in the Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, featuring Mohanlal. Keerthy Suresh has won a National Award for her performance in the Telugu film Mahanati.