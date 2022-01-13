Actress assault case: Crime Branch raids residence of actor Dileep, brother

Aluva: The Crime Branch officers of Kerala Police are raiding the residence of actor Dileep, his brother Anoop and the production company simultaneously in connection with a case against him and five others for allegedly threatening officers who investigated the 2017 crime of sexually assaulting an actress. More police force is deployed to guard his house ‘Padmasarovaram’.

The investigation team which comprised of Revenue and Crime Branch officials arrived at Dileep’s residence in four vehicles. The police arrived at the actor’s residence to search for evidence including visuals which included the assault on the actor by Pulsar Suni. The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police had registered a case against Dileep and five others on Sunday for allegedly threatening the investigation officers. The raids are pursuant to this case which was necessitated by the explosive disclosures of film director Balachandrakumar who was once close to Dileep.

Also read: ‘Relevant to the context’: SIT says after watching Churuli

Balachandrakumar had deposed before the Crime Branch team and the Ernakulam First-Class Judicial Magistrate Court-2 in the last few days. The Kerala High Court will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Dileep in the new case registered against him. However, the state had informed the court that they will not arrest him till Friday. According to the FIR, the plan to attack the investigating officers was made at Dileep’s residence in Aluva.