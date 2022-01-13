Brothers separated during partition meet at Kartarpur after 74 years; Video of emotional reunion goes viral

Islamabad: Two brothers, who were separated during the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947, were reunited after 74 years at the Kartarpur Corridor. A video capturing the visibly emotional reunion of the siblings on Tuesday has gone viral on social media.

The News International reported that Siddique, a resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad, met with elder brother Habib who arrived at Kartarpur from the Phullanwal area of Punjab in India via the Kartarpur Corridor, that connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India. Siqqique was an infant during the time of the Partition when his family got split and his elder brother Habib grew up on the Indian side of the Partition line.

The brothers could not control their emotions and burst into tears of joy after meeting embracing each other and recalling memories. During the meeting, Habib lauded the initiative of Kartarpur, saying that the corridor helped him to reconnect with his brother. According to the report, he told his younger brother that they will continue meeting through the corridor. Reports quoted the brothers thanking the governments of the two countries for opening the Kartarpur Corridor facilitating a visa-free travel from India to Pakistan up to Kartapur.