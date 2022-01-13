IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next five days

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for next five days. Due to heavy winds, crop damage is also predicted during the rain.

The national weather agency also predicted moderate rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim on Friday. Further, isolated to scattered light or moderate showers are also likely in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh over the next two days. Isolated rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from 13 to 15 January.

Cold wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets over northeast Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during the next three days.