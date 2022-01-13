India’s Covid vaccination coverage crossed 155 crore

New Delhi: The Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 155.28 crore mark on Thursday. More than 63 lakh Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 PM today.

As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 90.11 crore Vaccine doses were administered as first dose while 64.84 crore doses given as second dose. More than 33.12 lakh Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for Covid vaccination have been administered so far. Over 3.12 crore vaccine doses have been given to Children aged 15 to 18 years.

Health Ministry has also updated that more than 157.36 crore 3 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs. In this, more than 15.75 crore balance and unutilized Vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.