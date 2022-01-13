Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed, policeman martyred in encounter

Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed and one Jammu and Kashmir Police (SOG) personnel was martyred in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at the Pariwan area in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. Two civilians and three army soldiers were also injured in the encounter.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. The slain police personnel has been identified as Rohit Kumar. The JeM terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered from the site.

This is the 8th encounter in this month. Earlier in 7 encounters security forces have managed to kill 13 terrorists and have recovered huge arms and ammunition including 2 M4 American-made rifle and 2 AK 56 and 3AK 47 rifles.