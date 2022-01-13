Know how to update address on Voter Card online

New Delhi: The Voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India is one of the most important documents.. It serves as general identity, address, and age proof for getting government services.

In case, you have shifted your residence recently, you must get it updated on your voter ID card so that your correct electoral ward can be ascertained.

Here is how to change the address in your Voter ID card online:

Log on to the National Voters Services Portal at www.nvsp.in.

If you have moved to another constituency, click on Form 6 under apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC.

If you have moved from one place of residence to another within the same constituency, click on Form 8A.

Also Read: Yezdi launches 3 motorcycles in India: Know the features and price

Fill in all the mandatory details, including your name, date of birth, state, constituency, current well a permanent address.

In the optional particulars section, mention your email address and mobile number.

Upload all the supporting documents, including photographs, proof of address, and proof of age.

Submit the form online along with all the uploaded documents.

Now, fill in the declaration option and enter the captcha number. Verify the information provided by you and click on the ‘submit’ tab.