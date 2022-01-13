‘Love Pakistan’ balloons on sale; Kerala Police register case against hyper market owner

Kozhikode: Kerala Police registered a case against a hyper market owner near Kozhikode, who landed himself in trouble after selling a packet of balloons, which allegedly carried the words ‘Love Pakistan’. The issue stirred up after newspapers from the area published a news on the matter.

Managing director of Carrefresh Hypermarket at Azhiyur, Vadakara in Kozhikode told IANS that they have been in the business for the past five decades. ‘The local police came after hearing about this balloon. We told them and showed them the packet of balloons which come in a pack of 100s. This product is made in China. We get this through a Mumbai supplier. These packets are basically sold to people who celebrate birthdays. We just sell this packet to the customers’, Ajeer said.

Also read: ‘Relevant to the context’: SIT says after watching Churuli

‘We do not inflate any of these balloons. Only after this became news, we opened it and in a packet there are various balloons of size and shapes. A few of the balloons in the packet are ones those when inflated we can see the word “Love Pakistan’. After the police came, we have decided to withdraw this from the counter’, he further said. ‘The police have also found out what the real issue is. They said they have to do their duty and a case also has been registered. The police will also probably get in touch with our Mumbai supplier. We have done no wrong at all’, he added.