Malayalam poet-activist S Ramesh passes away

Kochi: Renowned Malayalam poet, orator and activist S Ramesan (69) passed away at his residence in Ernakulam district on Thursday morning. He was a prominent figure in the socio-political arena of the state and a campaigner of progressive movement. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

Born on February 16, 1952 in Vaikom in Kottayam district, Ramesan started his poetic journey from his childhood. Besides penning and publishing a handful of books later including the famed ‘Shidhila Chitrangal’, ‘Enikkarodum Pakayilla’, ‘Kalushitha Kalam’. Rameshan was a recipient of several awards including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Asan Memorial Poetry Prize.

S Rameshan also took forward his professional career in the state government service till 2007. He worked as an additional private secretary under the then Cultural Affairs Minister T K Ramakrishnan during the period between 1996-2001, and retired from the service as Additional Development Commissioner in 2007. Ramesan also served in key positions in various progressive outfits including the ‘Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham’, ‘Sahitya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society’, ‘Kerala State Library Council’ and so on.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Ramesan’s demise has caused great loss to the progressive, political and social arena of the state in general and the ‘Purogamana Kala Sahita Sangham’ in particular.