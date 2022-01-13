Mysterious ‘ghost ship’ found floating off Thai coast with no crew on board

An abandoned ‘ghost ship’ has been found floating off the coast of Thailand with no crew on board. On January 6, oil drill employees in the Gulf of Thailand saw the mystery vessel, which had been stripped of all identification documents.

The 262-foot tanker was given the Chinese name ‘Jin Shui Yuan 2’ although its origins are uncertain. It was found roughly a hundred nautical miles from the mouth of Songkhla Lak. However, the ship sank on Sunday as the Thai navy was attempting to bring it to land owing to heavy seas and strong winds.

Authorities are now striving to prevent a one-kilometre-wide oil leak from the shipwreck from polluting the environment and spreading to other vacation islands. Buoys were also set to identify the location of the ship’s sinking, and fishermen were warned to be cautious when sailing.

The shipowner has been given a 15-day deadline to come forward and rescue the vessel. Captain Itthipat Gavinfuengfukul said: ‘We have been trying to bring the ship to shore, but it sank before we could reach it. Buoys have been deployed at the point where it sank. The ship is 18 metres from the water surface and about 28 nautical miles from the coast of Sichon district’. He went on to say that the shipowner would have to pay to get the tanker back.