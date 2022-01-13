Prime Minister interacts with Chief Ministers on Covid pandemic situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country amid a surge in coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant. The interaction has been held via video-conferencing, and was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Speaking at meeting with the Chief Ministers. https://t.co/VDA7WeB7UA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022

Manipur Chief Minister Zoramthanga said in a tweet that he was in a video conference chaired by the Prime Minister to discuss issues pertaining to the emerging situation of COVID-19 in the country. The PM had stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level.

The meeting came on a day India logged 2,47,417 new infections, the highest in 236 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927, which included 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus.

Earlier on Sunday, reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting, Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents. The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers, besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities, has also commenced in the country.