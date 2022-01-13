‘Pushpa 2 will be better and bigger’: Rashmika Mandanna thank audience over Pushpa’s success

Actor Rashmika Mandanna thanked audience for the love and support given for her recently released movie ‘Pushpa’ and assured her fans that the second chapter of the film will be ‘better and bigger’ that its first part. The movie was released on December 17 in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, and has collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide as per makers. The movie was later released on OTT platform- Amazon Prime.

‘Thank you for all your love for Pushpa.. only makes us want to work harder.. and we promise you.. Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger!’, the 25-year-old actor tweeted.

— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 12, 2022

Starring Allu Arjun in the title role, the action-thriller is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling that follows the violence which erupts between the smugglers and cops. In ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region and Mandanna portrays the role of a village girl named Srivalli. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the second part of the film, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will go on floors in March.