State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government imposed new restrictions in the state. The new curbs were imposed after considering the upcoming festival season. The state government has allowed observance of religious festivals, festivities, functions, rituals with strict adherence to coronavirus protocols and prohibition of large gatherings.

According to the new guidelines, the government banned congregations at river banks, ghats, ponds, seashore or near other water bodies to take bath and melas. Religious rituals are allowed in religious places and places of worship with bare minimum priests, servitors and staff. It urged all people to perform the rituals/puja at their homes with family members.

Odisha reported 8,778 new Covid cases. Of the total infections, 792 were children. The number of active cases in the state climbed to 35,242.