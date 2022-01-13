UP Minister Dr Dharam Singh Saini resigns from BJP; 8th legislator to quit in 3 days

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Ayush minister and OBC leader, became the eighth legislator and third cabinet minister to quit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the up-coming assembly elections. Saini represents the Nakur constituency in Saharanpur district and is a four-time MLA. Twice, he was elected as MLA on a BSP ticket from Sarsawa in Saharanpur district.

In his letter to the Governor of UP, Saini wrote that he is resigning as minister because the leaders and people from Dalit and Backward castes communities, farmers, educated unemployed people, and small and mid-level traders have been neglected by the BJP government. Following this, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a photo with the legislator, and wrote, ‘With the coming of another champion of social justice Dr Dharam Singh Saini, we have got more power and excitement for our ‘positive and progressive politics’. He is welcome to the SP with respect. In 2022, the victory of inclusivity and harmony is certain’.

Earlier today, another backward caste leader, Mukesh Verma, quit the BJP and posted his resignation on Twitter. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Read more: 7th BJP MLA quits party; OBC leader Mukesh Verma resigns ahead of UP polls