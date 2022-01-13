Vicky Kaushal to star with Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zara’: Reports

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif set the internet ablaze when they got married in a private ceremony last month, and then went on to release photos from their fantasy wedding. Seeing the lovebirds in one shot as they stained the town crimson with their gooey romanticism was undoubtedly a delight. While Vicky and Katrina have been married for almost a month, fans have been eager to see the power couple onscreen together. And it appears that the wish will be granted soon.

According to rumours, Vicky and Katrina would appear together in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback, Jee Le Zaraa. The film will also star Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the key roles. As per a report, a source stated, ‘The decision of approaching Vicky Kaushal to feature in the film is pure gold. Now add to that the plan is to cast him opposite Katrina Kaif, which will make Jee Le Zaraa the first film the couple feature in together. This in itself is a marketing dream and makes promoting a film that much easier’.

Farhan will also appear in the film as one of the male stars, according to the source, and the crew will also bring in another actor for the project. If the rumours are true, Vicky and Katrina would be working together for the first time on Jee Le Zaraa. While no official confirmation has been given, the rumours have surely piqued the interest of enthusiasts.