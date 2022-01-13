‘Whole country is celebrating victory of your Satyagraha’: Rahul Gandhi extends Lohri wishes to farmers

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted farmers on the occasion of Lohri on Thursday, saying that the whole country is celebrating the victory of their ‘Satyagraha’. ‘Happy Lohri festival to all of you. Special greetings to our farmer brothers and sisters – the whole country is celebrating the victory of your Satyagraha’, the Congress MP tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the nation. ‘Wishing you all a Happy Lohri. I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society’, PM Modi tweeted.

Wishing you all a Happy Lohri. I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society. pic.twitter.com/8a95q4EfMD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022

Lohri, celebrated every year on January 13, marks the harvesting season even as winter ends and spring ushered in.