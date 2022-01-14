Asha Bhosle shares latest health update of Lata Mangeshkar

Veteran playback singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar recently tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old has been in the intensive care unit, and various people in the film industry have prayed for her quick recovery. Asha Bhosle, her older sister and a legendary singer has shared an update on her health, stating that she is improving and is doing better than previously. She also discussed her current health situation.

‘They aren’t allowing anybody. I went once but wasn’t allowed inside the compound itself. There are severe restrictions and protocols being followed in view of the ongoing pandemic. Besides, I too am not very well- a bit of cough and cold. I haven’t contracted COVID; just a bit under the weather. But Didi is improving; she is better than before’, Asha Bhosle said.

Asha Bhosle added that their sister Usha Mangeshkar has remained in frequent contact with Lata Mangeshkar and receives her health updates via video chats. Usha Mangeshkar had previously voiced her anguish at not being allowed to see her sick sister in the hospital. Her symptoms are modest, and her status is characterised as stable. She is being treated by a team of top specialists. She is on oxygen and is being cared after by a large number of physicians and nurses.

Also Read: ‘Squid Game’ becomes first non-English series to get SAG nomination

According to reports, the legendary singer will remain in the hospital for another 10 to 12 days. Lata Mangeshkar is one of India’s most popular singers. Her fans are worried about her well-being. The singer’s relatives have been providing information on a regular basis and they have expressed gratitude to followers for their prayers and support.