‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ fame Sahdev Dirdo to launch NFT collection at the age of 10

Sahdev Dirdo, a 10-year-old who rose to online stardom after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ went viral, has entered the non-fungible token (NFT) sector. He is possibly the youngest person in India to enter the digital asset market.

The digital pieces will be available for purchase on the NFT portal nOFTEN. On December 28, Sahdev Dirdo was critically injured in a vehicle accident in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. A day after the tragedy, Badshah posted an update on Dirdo’s health on Instagram.

Dirdo’s popular ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ video was shot nearly two years ago by his teacher. After the video went viral, rapper Badshah teamed up with the boy to create a new version of the song.

Dirdo recently posted a video on Instagram saying that he had fully recovered. He expressed gratitude to his supporters for their well wishes and prayers.

An NFT is a data unit kept on a digital ledger known as a blockchain that certifies a digital asset as unique and thus non-interchangeable. Photos, films, audio, and other sorts of digital media can all be represented using NFTs.

NFTs have swept the digital landscape, especially in the post-pandemic age, and several prominent figures from around the world have hopped on board.

In India, celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Rima Kallingal, and Sunny Leone have promoted NFTs.