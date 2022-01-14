Breaking News: IED with a weight of 1.5 kilograms found in Delhi, Placed to cause maximum damage

In East Delhi, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from an unattended bag at the Ghazipur Flower Market on Friday. Police and bomb disposal experts were called to the market after the suspicious package was spotted. On the scene were officials of the Special Cell and the National Security Guard (NSG), an elite counterterrorism force. Police also deployed fire engines to the scene.

To neutralize the IED, the NSG conducted a controlled explosion. About 1.5 kg of explosive material was found, which is a large quantity capable of dealing heavy damage. The market had been evacuated and the area had been cordoned off according to images from the scene. NSG will analyze the remnants of the explosive device in more detail after conducting the analysis. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. ‘A case is being registered at the Delhi Police Special Cell under the provisions of the Explosive Act,’ a police official told ANI.

India Today reported that the persons or group responsible for planting the IED targeted the busy Ghazipur flower market to conduct a major terror attack before Republic Day on January 26. A bag containing the IED was placed in a way that would cause maximum damage in a crowded place. Police from Delhi, Bomb Disposal Squad, Special Cell, and National Security Guard (NSG) worked as a team to foil the heinous crime. Investigations are already underway. The Special Cell seized video footage from 15 CCTV cameras positioned around the market.

In order to determine how the IED was assembled, NSG has taken samples of the explosive and will conduct a forensic examination. An initial examination indicates that the explosive is a nitrate mix. A clock or a mobile phone could have been used to trigger the device. Investigators are studying the route map to figure out how the device was introduced to the market and who was responsible for planting it.