Kerala shuts schools up to class 9 due to the spike in Covid-19 cases

Kerala government on Friday said that offline lessons for pupils in grades 1 to 9 will be suspended in the state due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 across the country.

The decision was made during a review meeting convened by state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In the 24 hours leading up to Thursday evening, Kerala recorded 13,468 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths.

There are 13,468 active Covid-19 cases in the state. According to the federal government’s new guidelines, a total of 96 fatalities have been added to the covid death list. The death toll rose to 50,269 people. As many as 3,252 people have recovered from the virus.