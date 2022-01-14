Kerala shuts schools up to class 9 due to the spike in Covid-19 cases

Kerala government on Friday said that offline lessons for pupils in grades 1 to 9 will be suspended in the state due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 across the country.
The decision was made during a review meeting convened by state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In the 24 hours leading up to Thursday evening, Kerala recorded 13,468 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths.
Also Read: ’10-year-old girl, who’s made millions from her 2 companies, could retire at 15
There are 13,468 active Covid-19 cases in the state. According to the federal government’s new guidelines, a total of 96 fatalities have been added to the covid death list. The death toll rose to 50,269 people. As many as 3,252 people have recovered from the virus.
Post Your Comments