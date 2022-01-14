Know how to change address in Aadhar Card online

Mumbai: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

If you’ve moved to a new address or the address printed on your Aadhaar is incorrect, you can update it online.

How to update/change address in Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI website or type http://uidai.gov.in/ into your browser.

Step 2: Select ‘My Aadhaar’ from the drop-down menu in the top-left corner of the website.

Step 3: On the following page, select the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ option from the drop-down menu in the website’s top left corner.

Step 4: Then, click the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ option and fill in the relevant information in the provided field.

Step 5: After filling in the required information, such as the Aadhaar number and captcha, select the Send OTP option. The OTP will, in particular, be delivered to the registered mobile number.

Step 6:Enter your six-digit mobile phone number in the box provided and press enter.

Step 7: After that, go to the demographics data option and fill in the relevant information.

Step 8: Once you’ve completed all of the fields, select the Proceed option.

Step 9: You must upload scanned colour copies of verification documents, such as (in this case) proof of address, to modify the address. Select the option to submit.

Step 10: You can now see a preview of the Aadhaar modifications you’ve made. UIDAI will provide you with the URN request number, which you can use to check the status of the update.