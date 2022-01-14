Makara vilakku – at Sabarimala sannidhanam: LIVE streaming

Thousands of devotees flock to Sabarimala to see Makaravilakku Darshan. The Devaswom Board estimates that approximately 75,000 pilgrims arrived at the temple despite the covid restrictions. Temple authorities have arranged 13 spots for devout worshipers to witness the Jyothi.

From 10 am onwards, devotees began entering Pampa. The Thiruvabharana procession left Pandalam at 5.30 pm and reached Sarankutty at 5.30 pm. It was received by the board officials and brought to Sannidhanam. After the Deeparadhana with Thiruvabharanam, Makaravilakku Darshan will follow.

On this auspicious day of Makara Sankramam, it is indeed the ultimate darsan for devotees of Lord Ayyappa. During today’s Deeparadhana, Swami Ayyappa wears traditional jewellery. Despite the spreading pandemic, devotees braved the temperature to witness the Makara Jyothi on top of Ponnambalamedu after the deeply meditative deeparadhana darsan. The devotees’ faces are marked with ecstasy