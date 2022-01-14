Malayalam anthology features Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil on Netflix

With some of Malayalam cinema’s biggest talents on board, Netflix is bringing a star-studded anthology to its streaming platform. An anthology based on the short stories of celebrated Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair will feature Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali and Shanti Krishna, among others.

According to a Malayala Manorama report, Netflix has also roped in filmmakers such as Lijo Jose Pellisery, Priyadarshan, Jayaraj, Shyamaprasad, Santosh Sivan, and Mahesh Narayanan. The official announcement from Netflix is still pending. The short film he is shooting with Mammootty is being directed by Lijo Jose Pellisery. As part of the anthology, Priyadarshan will reimagine the 1960 drama Olavum Theeravum as a short film. Regardless of whether he is acting or directing in this anthology, Kamal Haasan is said to be presenting these stories on Netflix.

The streaming service has adopted anthologies as its format of choice for entering India’s vernacular markets. Netflix can also make a splash by bringing together the most celebrated actors and directors of regional cinemas with this format. Similar projects were also commissioned by the streaming giant in Tamil and Telugu. A collaboration between the biggest stars of Tamil cinema was witnessed last year with Netflix’s Navarasa, presented by ace-director Mani Ratnam, featuring Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Revathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Prayaga Martin, among others.