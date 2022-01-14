School introduces shapewear for girls in middle school, provoking backlash

School officials in the United States have gone overboard when it comes to parenting by suggesting shapewear for middle school girls with the aim of alleviating body image concerns. According to a letter sent to parents in Mississippi, the middle school made this suggestion. The letter was titled, ‘Why Do Girls Suffer from Body Image?’ The attempt appears not to have gone over well with parents, since many of them are outraged.

As a result of the criticism, the school has reverted to its previous policy. Discussing body images issues among females, the letter asked parents to consent to their daughters getting ‘healthy literature’ and shapewear clothing items from school.

‘We, the counselors of Southaven Middle School, would like to have an opportunity to offer some healthy literature to your daughter on maintaining a positive body image,’ the letter said. Ashley Heun, of Southaven, Mississippi, was enraged after her 13-year-old daughter, Caroline, received the letter from the school on Tuesday. ‘I had to reread it a few times. My first instinct was to go up to the school and yell at everyone I could see,’ she told CNN.

In a written statement, Lauren Margeson, executive administrative assistant to the superintendent at DeSoto County School, stated, ‘The district is aware of the parental permission form sent to parents by Southaven Middle School. District officials understand the concerns parents may have regarding this type of information’.