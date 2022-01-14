Skincare tips: Three good habits that can help clear acne

Acne is a common skin problem, especially for people with oily or sensitive skin. It is a skin disorder in which oil and dead skin cells block hair follicles. Breakouts, pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads are the result of this.

While there are numerous treatments that promise to make your acne disappear, skincare experts recommend sticking to a simple plan to keep your skin acne-free.

According to dermatologist Dr Jushya Sarin, if you have minor acne (and it isn’t a persistent problem), here’s what you should do. She outlined three basic routines that might assist in the clearing of acne.

1. Sweating, especially when wearing masks, helmets, caps, and other headgear, can aggravate acne. When you sweat excessively, wash the face as quickly as possible.

2. Using a washcloth, sponge, or scrape on the skin might irritate it, causing acne breakouts. To clean your face, use only your fingertips and a non-abrasive cleanser.

3. If you have greasy hair, shampoo on a frequent basis, perhaps once a day or every other day. ‘This prevents the scalp oil from smudging and clogging your facial skin’, said Dr Sarin.

Facing persistent acne?

In a previous Instagram post, Dr Sarin stated that the first step is to identify what causes it. She highlighted washing too often and using the incorrect products as two of the seven most prevalent reasons for adult acne, which also included medical issues and stress. ‘Most of us should be cleansing twice a day with a gentle cleanser’, mentioned Dr Sarin.

If you scrub your face more frequently, your skin will create more oil to compensate for the dryness induced by the cleansing. This might cause your skin to flare up, resulting in acne.

Using the wrong products

She said that if you have oily or combination skin, you should always utilise products with labels or remarks like oil-free, non-comedogenic, or water-based.