State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government announced that all schools and hostels for classes 1 to 12 will remain shut in the state till January 31. Pre-board exams which were supposed to be held from January 20 in the state will now be conducted through online mode. The state government has imposed several other new restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The government banned all religious and commercial fairs and rallies. According to the new guidelines issued, only 250 people will be allowed to attend political, cultural, religious, social, educational, entertainment and other events.

Programs can be held with only up to 50% of the seating capacity in closed spaces. Also, sports events can be organized with 50% of the capacity of stadiums.