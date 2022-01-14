Tamil Nadu begins its annual Pongal celebration with ‘Avaniyapuram jallikattu’

In Tamil Nadu, Avaniyapuram jallikattu began with over 300 bull tamers registering for the event on Pongal. Three events are scheduled for Friday, in which over 5,000 bulls will participate. In the Pudukottai district, on January 13, a bull-taming competition began the year. More than 600 bulls were registered. The organisers had allotted each tamer a certain amount of time to tame the bull. It is based on the length of time a tamer holds on to the bull’s hump that determines the winner.

When the organizers closed the event, the bull tamers who had not yet participated released their bulls into the street, causing panic. They demanded that the organizers return their registration fees. When the crowd started to grow, the police intervened and dispersed it. Despite the limited number of spectators allowed, a large crowd gathered to watch the traditional sport. Participants must be fully vaccinated or have a negative test result.

Madras High Court had ordered the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that only bulls of native breed could participate in the Jallikattu events and not foreign or hybrid variety of bulls.