This superfast train will connect Haryana with Delhi; Read on

Indian Railways has chosen to run a high-speed train between Delhi and Hisar. The new train is being prepared, and the Ministry of Railways will install the requisite elevated railway line along the route.

According to Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta, the government is exploring the construction of a new superfast train route between Delhi and Hisar. The plan will improve the connection between the Delhi and Hisar airports.

The 180 km journey between Delhi and Hisar is currently completed in four hours by regular train. The distance may be reached in about two and a half hours after the new train line is raised. The major motivation for establishing a new rail route is that if the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport experiences more air traffic, part of it might be redirected to Hisar Airport. Hisar airport can then be developed into an aviation hub as a result of this.

According to the minister, Chief Minister Manohar Lal has discussed the specifics with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, and it is expected that 10 new railway stations and a road would be created beneath Rohtak’s elevated railway line. The acquisition of land in the Prithla and Palwal areas will commence soon.

The state administration is taking significant initiatives to strengthen the infrastructure of trains and roadways in the state, according to Kamal Gupta.