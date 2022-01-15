Life in Ukraine during cyber warfare becomes nightmare: no lights, no heat and no money

Experts believe that hackers who vandalised and disrupted access to multiple Ukrainian government websites on Friday may have laid the ground for more serious cyber attacks that would impact the lives of regular Ukrainians.

“As tensions rise, we may expect more aggressive cyber activity in Ukraine and potentially abroad,” said John Hultquist, an intelligence analyst at the US cybersecurity firm Mandiant, adding that this might include “destructive assaults that target key infrastructure.”

“Organizations must begin to prepare,” Hultquist stated.

Cyber attacks on hospitals, electricity utilities, and the banking system were uncommon until lately. However, organised cybercriminals, many of whom are based in Russia, have targeted institutions actively in the last two years, using ransomware, freezing data and destroying computerised equipment used to care for hospital patients.

According to litigation, media and medical specialists, extortion attacks have resulted in the deaths of patients in several situations.