Minister KT Rama Rao invites Tesla CEO Elon Musk to launch an outlet in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Industry & Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao recently reached out to Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk on Twitter inviting him to set up an outlet in the state. The invitation from the minister comes a day after Musk responded to a Tweet, saying that the company is still working on a lot of challenges with the Indian government.

‘Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India, KTR tweeted.

Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India https://t.co/hVpMZyjEIr — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 14, 2022

The manufacturer of Electronic vehicles has been lobbying the Indian government to reduce import duty on electric vehicles to 40%, saying that this step would make EVs more affordable and boost sales. The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Ministry of Finance earlier had asked Tesla to increase localisation and share ramp-up plans along with considering local assembly of cars, before seeking any relief from the government. However, the company hasn’t given any commitments or assurance regarding the same.

Also read: ‘Singham Officer’: Video of Mangaluru cop’s heroic chase to nab a thief goes viral on social media

Musk has lashed out on social media about the import tax laws in India, calling the import duty on cars in India, the highest anywhere in the world. India levies an import duty of 60% on EVs that cost $40,000 or less, and 100% duty on those priced over $40,000. Musk had previously said that Tesla will consider opening a factory in India, if it finds success with imports.