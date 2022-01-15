Railway cancels 12 trains in Kerala on Saturday, Sunday amid Covid restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: The southern Railway has cancelled 12 train services in Kerala on Saturday and Sunday, in the wake of the recently imposed Covid restrictions. Four trains of Thiruvananthapuram and eight from Palakkad division were cancelled.

Cancelled services are:-

?Train Number 16366: Nagercoil- Kottayam Express

?Train Number 06431: Kottayam- Kollam Unreserved Express Special

?Train Number 06425: Kollam- Thiruvananthapuram Unreserved Express Special

?Train Number 06435: Thiruvananthapuram Central- Nagercoil Unreserved Express Special

?Train Number 06023/ 06024: Shoranur- Kannur- Shoranur Unreserved Express Special

?Train Number 06477/ 06478: Kannur- Mangalore Central- Kannur Unreserved Express Special

?Train Number 06481/ 06469: Kozhikode- Kannur- Charvattur Unreserved Express Special

?Train Number 06491: Charvattur- Mangalore Central Unreserved Express Special

?Train Number 06610: Mangalore Central- Kozhikode Express