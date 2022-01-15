‘Singham Officer’: Video of Mangaluru cop’s heroic chase to nab a thief goes viral on social media

Mangaluru: A video of the dramatic chase of a Mangaluru policeman to nab a mobile phone thief on Wednesday went viral on social media, with netizens praising the officer, calling him ‘Singham’.

The video shows the personnel in lightening speed, chasing the culprit, and bringing him to book, that too from a busy street in broad day light. The clip was shot while Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI) Varun Alva was chasing the criminals linked with reports of a mobile phone theft near Nehru Maidan.

The Mangalore Commisioner recognised the good work & awarded this super cop ASI Varun Alva. pic.twitter.com/9NfNTISyCq — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) January 14, 2022

The culprit, identified as Harish Poojary was caught after a relentless chase through narrow lanes, construction debris and wide busy public roads. The video further shows Alva keeping hold of the accused until his colleagues arrived at the scene.