Two terror associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two terror associates along with arms and ammunition in the Khujipora Zainapora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested have been in touch with terrorist groups and were involved in providing logistics, shelter and transportation of and ammunition to terrorists.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police informed that 14 terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Union Territory in this month. The security forces also recovered huge arms and ammunition including 2 M4 American-made rifle and 2 AK 56 and 3AK 47 rifles.