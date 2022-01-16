6 terror associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police busted a terror module and arrested six terror associates affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

After getting specific information, police conducted a search operation in the Bandipora town and arrested three terror associates. The arrested were identified as Ghulam Mohammad, Irshad Hussain both residents of Ashtangoo Bandipora and Ashiq Hussain resident of Sopore.

In another operation, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army arrested three terror associates from Sopore town. The arrested were identified as Arafat Majeed Dar, Tauseef Ahmed Dar and Momin Nazir Khan. The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition including 2 pistols, 2 pistol magazines, 13 pistol rounds and a hand grenade from their possession.

As per the preliminary investigation, these terrorist associates were working to expand the terrorist activities of LeT by providing them logistic and other material support including mobile phones and Sim cards.

Earlier on Saturday, police arrested two terror associates along with arms and ammunition in the Khujipora Zainapora area of Shopian district.