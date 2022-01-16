Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s ‘Acharya’ release postponed due to COVID

The release of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Acharya’ has been postponed due to the continuing spike of Covid-19 cases across the country. The film, which is described as an action drama, was originally set to be released on February 4.

The makers of the film said in a statement on Saturday, which read, ‘Due to the ongoing widespread of Covid, the release of Acharya is postponed. A new release date would be announced soon. Wishing everyone a happy Sankranthi. Please stay safe and follow all the Covid protocols’.

Acharya is a film directed by Koratala Siva and starring Chiranjeevi in a prominent role. It is the actor’s first time working alongside his son Ram Charan. Both had previously appeared in cameo roles in their respective flicks. Ram Charan was seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi in a special song of his film ‘Khaidi No.150’, which marked his comeback to the cinema, while Chiranjeevi made special cameos in Ram Charan’s ‘Magadheera’ and ‘Bruce Lee The Fighter’.

The female leads in ‘Acharya’ are Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. Mani Sharma is in charge of the film’s music and Thiru is the cinematographer for the project.