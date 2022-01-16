Civilian and police personnel injured in grenade attack by terrorists

Srinagar: A civilian and a policeman were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar city on Sunday evening. Terrorists hurled a grenade towards a team of security forces in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar. Pakistan based terrorist organization, The Resistance Force (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir police busted a terror module and arrested six terror associates affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Sopore and Bandipora. The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition including 2 pistols, 2 pistol magazines, 13 pistol rounds and a hand grenade from their possession. The security forces also recovered a 10 kg IED during a search operation in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.