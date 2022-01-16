India Meteorological Department predicts cold day conditions in these states for next two days

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD)predicted severe cold day conditions in isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for the next 2 days.

The national weather agency also updated that New Delhi may witness dense to very dense fog at isolated places in night and morning hours for the next 24 hours. IMD said that a fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from January 18. Another Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 21.

Also Read: Police seizes 28kg explosives, 3 arrested

The IMD has also predicted isolated thunderstorms with lightning very likely over Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on January 16, while isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 19 and 20.