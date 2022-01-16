India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive completes one year today

India completed one year of its Covid-19 immunization blitz on Sunday (January 16), administering over 156 crore vaccine doses. On this day last year, the country began distributing vaccine doses to its health care and frontline personnel. On March 1, the immunisation drive was expanded to include adults over the age of 60 and those with co-morbidities in the 45-60 year age bracket.

On April 1, all those over the age of 45 were eligible for the vaccine, and on May 1, the age limit was raised to 18+. On January 10 this year, a vaccination effort was launched to give precautionary doses to healthcare staff and frontline workers.

On Saturday (January 15), India provided more than 57 lakh vaccination doses, resulting in a total of 90,68,44,414 first doses and 65,51,95,703 second doses. Since the commencement of phase-3 of the vaccination campaign, a total of 52,40,53,061 first doses and 36,73,83,765 second doses have been provided to people aged 18 to 44 in states and union territories.

According to the government, 3,36,09,191 vaccination doses have been delivered to those aged 15 to 18. So far, more than 42,69,993 ‘precaution’ doses for Covid-19 immunisation have been provided to the defined groups of recipients.

Meanwhile, the Centre is planning to produce a postal stamp to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Covid-19 immunisation campaign. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, will issue a postal stamp and virtually address a program on this.