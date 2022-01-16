Mahzooz Draw: 36 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 36 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams in the 60th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The lucky winners took home Dh 27,777 each. They matched four out of the five winning numbers which were (4, 16, 17, 22, 29).

Three other lucky winners bagged 100,000 UAE dirhams. The winning IDs were 10183728, 9995417, 10205788, which belonged to Danelle, Michael and Mubashir respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh 1,801,550. Additionally, 1,433 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh 350 each.

The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, January 22, at 9pm.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.